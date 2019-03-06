Pace University Students Go From Class To Screen In Los Angeles

Two students from Pace University are making their network television debuts after landing coveted roles on the CBS series “NCIS.”

The students, Shea Vaughan-Gabor and Jason Marrs, received the roles during their time in the school’s LA Acting Intensive Program, a program for seniors that involves a three-week trip to Los Angeles for immersion into the world of Hollywood acting.

"I was incredibly impressed with the Pace Performing Arts BFA Acting students and their talent, work ethic, diverse backgrounds, and creative brilliance,” said “NCIS” Casting Director Jason Kennedy. “These young actors were so well-trained that their performance and audition technique rivaled many professional actors who come into the room.

"Excellent training as an actor is one thing, but being prepared and professional throughout the audition process is something that set these actors apart from recent graduates at other schools."

The student-actors say they’ve had a “wild” experience in Los Angeles, though they were initially a bit nervous while on the set. Both say that the school’s LA Acting Intensive Program helped to prepare them for the professional acting atmosphere, which is its exact goal.

“The LA Intensive was designed to give the students an immersive industry experience,” said Wendy Kurtzman, co-producer of the LA Intensive program and adjunct full professor, BFA Acting for Film, Television, Voice-overs and Commercials at Pace. “It exposes students to the professionals who will be hiring them.”

For more information about Performing Arts programs at Pace University, click here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.