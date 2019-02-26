Open Spots For Background Roles Available For HBO Series That Drew Thousands To Audition

Casting guru Rita Powers was thrilled with the thousands of people who turned out at an audition in the area to try their luck for a part in an upcoming HBO series starring Mark Ruffalo, but there are still open spots for background roles.

"Wow!! Was a fantastic day," she said on Facebook. "Such a welcome to Hudson Valley."

More than 3,000 hopefuls turned out Saturday, Feb. 23 in the freezing cold to audition for a part in the HBO series based on the Wally Lamb book, "I Know This Much Is True."

Filming for the six-part series begins in March and is expected to run through September, The series, which will film in Poughkeepsie, Ulster and Delaware counties stars Ruffalo as the lead, and as an executive producer.

Saturday's auditions were for "locals only" and included speaking and non-speaking parts.

But Powers said that they are still crucially interested in non-acting professionals with real jobs - police officers, doctors, nurses, medical staff, waitresses, lawyers as well as teachers.

There is a link where anyone can upload their photo as well as details. If interested, fill out the link and submit.

Access the link here.

No word yet on who was lucky enough to get hired.

Powers said the thousands of potential talent waiting patiently in the cold were "so enthusiastic!!"

