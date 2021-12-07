One Rockland Boy Scout Camp Saved, One Sold, Amid Bankruptcy Concerns

Facing bankruptcy concerns, the Boy Scouts of America Greater Hudson Valley Council announced that they will be selling off one of its popular camps, though another has been given a stay of execution and is off the market.

In Rockland County, the Council announced that they have decided to sell Camp Nooteeming in Stony Point to “ensure that scouting in the Hudson Valley will grow and have a sustainable, bright future.”

Over the summer, the Council cautioned the town that three properties were being put up for sale, including the 313-acre Camp Bullowa in Stony Point, which has a storied history in the Hudson Valley that spans multiple generations since it was purchased in the 1940s..

“Selling Camp Nooteeming was a difficult decision, but ultimately the Board agreed that selling Camp Nooteeming was the best way to put the bankruptcy behind us without incurring burdensome debt,” they announced.

The bankruptcy task force has spent months analyzing multiple scenarios to raise the funds needed to pay the Council’s multi-million dollar obligation to the Victims Compensation Trust.

Ultimately it was determined that selling off Camp Nooteeming, not Camp Bullowa, nor the Durland Scout Reservation in Putnam Valley, was the most prudent decision.

“The market information gathered along with analyzing past budgets, endowment reports, and future expenses lead the bankruptcy task force to recommend the plan that was approved today.”

In response, the Council issued a statement saying that “(they) understand that many families will grieve the sale of Camp Nooteeming; it has been a part of our Scouting community for over 90 years.

“The legacy of what Camp Nooteeming stood for will be carried on as we move forward and grow Scouting in our areas,” officials stated. “The Greater Hudson Valley Council staff and Board are committed to helping the traditional Scouting programs that were hosted at Camp Nooteeming find a new location to call home.”

Rockland County Executive Ed Day praised the decision of the Council to hold on to Camp Bullowa, calling it a “victory,” for the region.

"This decision by (the Greater Hudson Valley Council) is a victory for Rockland’s Scouting program and the other organizations which regularly utilize Camp Bullowa,” he said. “We look forward to the continuation of the Scouting program at Camp Bullowa which will greatly benefit future generations and will continue to support (Greater Hudson Valley Council's) work within Rockland County."

