Oh, Deer: Fawn Rescued From Swimming Pool In Chestnut Ridge

First responders in Rockland County made a unique save in Chestnut Ridge after a fawn found itself caught in a precarious position trapped deep in a swimming pool that was being drained.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department and crews from the South Spring Valley Fire Department responded to a Chestnut Ridge home at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, when the animal got stuck inside the pool.

According to police, the yard was fully fenced, and it is unclear how the fawn got caught inside the pool, which was being drained by a submersible pump by the new homeowners.

Using ladders from the fire department, the first responders were able to coerce the animal out of the pool safely, and it was released uninjured back into the wild.

