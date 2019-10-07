Oh, Deer: Fawn Rescued From Swimming Pool In Chestnut Ridge

Contact Us
A fawn found itself in a precarious position when it got trapped in a Spring Valley swimming pool. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A fawn found itself in a precarious position when it got trapped in a Spring Valley swimming pool. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

First responders in Rockland County made a unique save in Chestnut Ridge after a fawn found itself caught in a precarious position trapped deep in a swimming pool that was being drained.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department and crews from the South Spring Valley Fire Department responded to a Chestnut Ridge home at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, when the animal got stuck inside the pool.

According to police, the yard was fully fenced, and it is unclear how the fawn got caught inside the pool, which was being drained by a submersible pump by the new homeowners.

Using ladders from the fire department, the first responders were able to coerce the animal out of the pool safely, and it was released uninjured back into the wild.

