NY Woman Purchases Winning $1M Lottery Ticket At Local Stop & Shop

A Long Island woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Suffolk County resident Victoria Alonso, of Commack, has claimed the top prize in the New York Lottery’s Lady Luck Doubler scratch-off game, NY Lottery reported on Wednesday, March 30.

She opted to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $585,900 after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop that is located at 2350 North Ocean Ave. in Farmingville, the lottery said.

