Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

NY State DEC Issues Bear Warning For BBQs, Camping

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is cautioning about bears invading campsites and bbqs.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is cautioning about bears invading campsites and bbqs. Photo Credit: NYS DEC

With the summer getting into full swing, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is cautioning New Yorkers planning to go camping or host barbecues to be aware of bears who may come looking to join the party.

With gatherings planned this summer following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DEC is reminding New Yorkers to be cautious that bears live and are active in the area and could be attracted to leftover food if it is still accessible to them.

“Few things are better than cooking a marshmallow under the stars in one of New York’s many campgrounds and parks,” DEC officials said. “It is important to remember when recreating outdoors, that you are not the only one who enjoys a campfire snack.

“Bears are present in most of the state, specifically the Catskills and Adirondacks, and their innate curiosity can lead them into some trouble.”

The DEC said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, New Yorkers should:

  • Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;
  • Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;
  • Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;
  • Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed;
  • Back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

If a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

“What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.