Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Lifestyle

NY Population Growing Older At Rapid Pace, New Report Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York's elderly population continues to grow.
New York's elderly population continues to grow. Photo Credit: File photo

Fewer and fewer New Yorkers are spending their twilight years down south, as the number of elderly residents continues to rise in the Empire State, according to a new report .

The New York Center for an Urban Future released a new report that determined that over the past decade, the number of New Yorkers over the age of 65 has increased by 26 percent, making up their largest share in the population ever.

In total, there are approximately 3.2 million elderly residents in the state, nearly one in six (16 percent) of the population. The report states that the number of New Yorkers ages 65 and over increased by 647,000 (26 percent) in the past 10 years. There are currently more residents in that age bracket than there are children under the age of 13.

According to the report , some of the biggest increases were in the Hudson Valley, with Orange County (40 percent increase) and Dutchess (36 percent) slotting in second and third, behind Saratoga County (55 percent increase). Yonkers was among the state’s largest cities to see an increase in elderly residents.

In Westchester, there was an increase of 21,646 residents over the age of 65; Putnam saw an increase of 16,455 residents and Rockland saw an increase of 12,551 residents.

The report also states that Dutchess saw the greatest population increase in residents over the age of 85, at 26 percent since 2007, increasing from 353,299 residents to 444,005, followed by Orange County (65 percent increase).

The complete, detailed study can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.