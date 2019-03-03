NY Population Growing Older At Rapid Pace, New Report Says

Fewer and fewer New Yorkers are spending their twilight years down south, as the number of elderly residents continues to rise in the Empire State, according to a new report .

The New York Center for an Urban Future released a new report that determined that over the past decade, the number of New Yorkers over the age of 65 has increased by 26 percent, making up their largest share in the population ever.

In total, there are approximately 3.2 million elderly residents in the state, nearly one in six (16 percent) of the population. The report states that the number of New Yorkers ages 65 and over increased by 647,000 (26 percent) in the past 10 years. There are currently more residents in that age bracket than there are children under the age of 13.

According to the report , some of the biggest increases were in the Hudson Valley, with Orange County (40 percent increase) and Dutchess (36 percent) slotting in second and third, behind Saratoga County (55 percent increase). Yonkers was among the state’s largest cities to see an increase in elderly residents.

In Westchester, there was an increase of 21,646 residents over the age of 65; Putnam saw an increase of 16,455 residents and Rockland saw an increase of 12,551 residents.

The report also states that Dutchess saw the greatest population increase in residents over the age of 85, at 26 percent since 2007, increasing from 353,299 residents to 444,005, followed by Orange County (65 percent increase).

The complete, detailed study can be found here .

