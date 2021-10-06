NY Duo Splits $1M NY Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

Contact Us
Zak Failla
A pair of New Yorkers are feeling lucky after sharing the claim of a $1 million NY Lottery scratch-off ticket that was sold upstate.

Long Island residents Martin O’Grady of Long Beach and J. Bradley Borders of Huntington have claimed a $1 million top prize on the “25X The Cash” scratch-off game on a ticket sold at Stewart’s Shop on Chatham Street in Chatham New York in Columbia County.

According to NY Lottery officials, both men opted to take their share of the prize as a lump sum payment.

O’Grady received a single payment of $39,978 after required withholdings. Borders’ net payment totaled $539,412.

Officials noted that as of Monday, Oct. 4, writing, there were two top prizes remaining on the 25X The Cash scratch-off ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report.

