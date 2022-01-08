Newly Enacted Law May Prevent NY Man From Keeping Emotional Support Pig, Report Says

A newly enacted law may prevent a New York man from keeping his pot-bellied pig as an emotional support animal.

Wyverne Flatt, age 54, a resident of the upstate municipality of Canajoharie in Montgomery County, says a new law passed by village officials prohibiting farm animals or domestic livestock, will lead to the loss of his best friend, the 100-pound Ellie, the Schenectady Daily Gazette reported.

The law also requires proper registration for “unusual animals” and includes a fine of up to $25 per day for keeping an illegal animal, the Gazette said.

Flatt, who is headed to court with the village in March for "illegally harboring a farm animal, said he believes the law was passed to make it harder for him to keep his pig with him in his rented apartment.

Mayor Jeff Baker told the Gazette the law is not meant to target any specific person or animal.

“I think all they did with that law is they are going to be able to pick and choose what you’re allowed to have as an emotional support animal,” Flatt said to the Gazette. “They are trying to figure out another way to get what they want and bully everybody else.”

He added that Ellie helped him through a tough divorce and is always with him.

If Flatt loses his case in March and refuses to give up Ellie, he could face up to six months in prison if convicted.

Click here to read the Gazette story.

