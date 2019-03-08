Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Student, Adult Injured In Crash Involving Clarkstown School Bus
Lifestyle

New York's No. 1 - For Highest Taxes In Nation, According To New Data

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Internal Revenue Service
Internal Revenue Service Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A brand-new study has revealed that New York and Connecticut are paying the highest taxes in the country.

24/7 Wall Street released the report reviewing the “total tax burden as a share of income on a per capita basis” to identify the states with the lowest and highest tax burden. Federal taxes were not included in the calculations.

The study found that New York led the way as the highest taxed state in the country, with 12.7 percent of income going toward taxes. Connecticut was just being at 12.6 percent. The study’s methodology can be found here .

Details from the report include:

New York (highest):

  • Taxes paid as percentage of income: 12.7 percent;
  • Income per capita: $64,540 (3rd highest);
  • Income tax collections per capita: $2,345 (the highest);
  • Property tax collections per capita: $2,697 (4th highest);
  • General sales tax collections per capita: $682 (15th lowest).

Connecticut (second highest):

  • Taxes paid as percentage of income: 12.6 percent;
  • Income per capita: $71,823 (the highest);
  • Income tax collections per capita: $2,106 (3rd highest);
  • Property tax collections per capita: $2,847 (3rd highest);
  • General sales tax collections per capita: $1,046 (15th highest).

The complete report from 24/7 Wall St. can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.