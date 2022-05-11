New York Lottery Admits To 'Human Error' In $89M Mega Millions Drawing

The New York Lottery admitted that a “human error” led to the organization publishing incorrect winning numbers from its latest Mega Millions drawing.

According to lotto officials, the correct winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 10 drawing were 15-19-20-61-70 with a Mega Ball of 9 and a Megaplier of 3X.

Initially, NY Lottery incorrectly called the Mega Ball a 6, including on the on-screen graphics and the lottery website before the error was caught.

“Following the May 10, 2022, Mega Millions drawing, human error resulted in the incorrect input of the winning numbers in New York State, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number,” the NY Lottery said in a statement.

“The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022, drawing until the issue is resolved.”

As of Wednesday, May 11, New York Lottery was not reporting anyone winning the $86 million Mega Millions jackpot, though it is unclear if that will change with the new Mega Ball.

If no one claims the jackpot, the next Mega Millions drawing will be for nearly $100 million. The odds of winning the grand prize, according to NY Lottery is 1 in 302,575,350.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.