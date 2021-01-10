Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

New Year Sees New Eatery Open In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The restaurant before its full yearlong overhaul.
The restaurant before its full yearlong overhaul. Photo Credit: Facebook/Truss and Trestle

After months of waiting due to COVID-19, a new dining hotspot, the Truss and Trestle Diner have finally flung open their doors.

Once known as 32 Lunch, the new diner, located in Ulster County, in Rosendale, is striving to become that place you go to for a great breakfast or dinner -- or in better words, the "go-to" spot for a meal. 

The diner will feature everything from an egg sandwich and coffee, to yummy sandwiches such as a turkey club or a Reuben. 

One thing the owner/chef/who is self-taught is really proud of is his hand-cut french fries, especially the ones that come with chili and cheese.

They are still working out their dinner menu, to make sure there is something for everyone, even in a small kitchen. 

A great add-on is that in addition to the food, patrons will be able to enjoy a cocktail, a beer, or a glass or bottle of wine.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. 

The restaurant is located at 1157 Route 32 Fanns Plaza, Rosendale. Call 845-658-2522.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.