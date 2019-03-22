Contact Us
New TV Series 'Murder For Hire' Focuses On Ramapo Conspiracy Case

Upcoming episode of documentary crime series "Murder For Hire" features true story of Ramapo conspiracy
Upcoming episode of documentary crime series "Murder For Hire" features true story of Ramapo conspiracy Photo Credit: Oxygen

Oxygen’s hit crime documentary series "Murder For Hire" is focusing on a local murder scheme in an upcoming episode.

The series, which shows viewers real-life stories of people who have been the targets of unfulfilled murder plots, will feature a scheme that took place in Rockland County.

"Murder For Hire" is from Executive Producer Dick Wolf and “showcases some of the most fascinating murder for hire cases ever caught on tape.” The Ramapo episode, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 14, describes the case in detail. It involves a “deadly love triangle” between Ira, a doctor, Susan, his estranged wife and Kelly, Ira’s new romantic interest.

For more information, click here .

