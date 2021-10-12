Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
New Superman Comes Out As Bisexual, DC Comics Says

Nicole Valinote
DC Comics has announced that the new Superman comes out as bisexual in a forthcoming issue of the series, which is set to be released next month.
DC Comics has announced that the new Superman comes out as bisexual in a forthcoming issue of the series, which is set to be released in November.

The comic, named "Superman: Son of Kal-El #5," will be available in comic book stores on Tuesday, Nov. 9, DC said in an announcement on Monday, Oct. 11.

The comic book publisher said Jon Kent, Earth’s new Superman and the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, falls for a reporter named Jay Nakamura.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” writer Tom Taylor said in the announcement. “Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Read the full announcement here.

