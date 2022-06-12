New Rockland Restaurant Praised For 'Flavorful, Delicious' Offerings

Opened for only seven weeks, a new Hudson Valley restaurant is quickly making a name for itself with plenty of five-star reviews.

Rockland County's Taco Boys Mexican Grill, located in Nyack, is gaining traction with foodies and online reviewers for their fresh ingredients, flavorful dishes, and drinks.

"This place is amazing," said Yelper Sori D. "Went on a Friday evening and I was back again by Sunday. Food is flavorful and delicious. There are so many choices to eat from on their menu. Taco Boys will definitely be a regular for me."

Menu favorites tend to run to the street tacos and corn, as well as the freshly made guacamole.

Other items tops on the list include the flautas, chicken, pork or beef, and the tortas, especially the spicy pork, and the lechon pork.

Raves were also thrown at the cream filled churros and the tres leche cake.

"First time trying this place out and WOW!! The food was amazing!! ," said Justin B. on Yelp. "The customer service was awesome! I called in before going to pick up so it was in and out! I had the crispy shrimp tacos, the spicy pork tacos, steak quesadilla, and churros (my little son said, "it tastes like heaven")!! I'll be back for more!"

Another top selling point of Taco Boys is their very reasonable prices which run on the low end for what you receive. You could probably eat for the same price as a fast food restaurant, but instead of fast food, you receive flavorful handcrafted items.

Service is fast, very kid-friendly.

The restaurant is located at 21 Route 59 in Nyack.

For takeout, click here.

To call, dial 845-512-8369.

