New Rockland Restaurant Drawing Rave Reviews For 'Spectacular' Food, Large Portions

Opened just three months, a new Hudson Valley restaurant is winning raves from online reviewers.

In Rockland County, Dolce Vita, located in Nyack, offers diners everything from a raw bar to lamb chops and handmade pasta.

Before we go into the particulars, here's what one Yelper had to say:

"We had the most delicious meat at the new Dolce Vita. I had the half rack of lamb chops. Tender and flavorful. Even the appetizer was outrageous, sizzling shrimp! They gave a large portion of food. I was so stuffed we didn't eat dessert but it looked amazing!!! Can't wait to come back! The wait staff was extremely attentive and friendly."

Dolce Vita describes itself as a seafood and Italian fusion restaurant that is influenced by the freshness of the Mediterranean area.

Their main offerings include chicken, seafood, steak, and pasta options. The restaurant also has a crafted bar menu with small, shareable dishes and flatbread pizzas as you enjoy one of their many specialty cocktails.

"This place is a very cozy clean and friendly atmosphere the food is spectacular you got to go try it. Seafood, steaks, lamb chops, and bar," said another Yelper.

Some hits with reviewers include the lamb chops, the sizzling shrimp, oysters, and grilled octopus, as well as the lobster ravioli which was a special of the night.

Prices are moderate in a fine dining setting. Reviewers say the service is top-notch.

The restaurant is located at 66 Main St., Nyack. Reservations are suggested, to make an online reservation, click here.

