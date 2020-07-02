New Restrictions For Smokers Take Effect In NY

Additional restrictions for smokers looking to purchase tobacco products took effect this week in New York as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 budget that was passed in April.

As of Wednesday, July 1, smokers are no longer be able to purchase certain products and some retailers will not be permitted to sell tobacco-based items.

Pharmacies are no longer allowed to sell any tobacco or nicotine product that isn’t an approved smoking cessation therapy, and the online sales of any e-liquids, regardless of flavor, has been banned.

Other new laws include restrictions on discounts on tobacco products and the shipping or delivery of tobacco products to residential addresses.

“These laws will have a significant impact on the access and availability of tobacco products to minors, decreasing the number of young people who develop nicotine addictions, often seen as a pathway to other substance use disorders,” according to the Community That Cares Coalition.

Retailers that sell e-liquids online will be subject to a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $5,000 or $100 per vapor product.

Coupons for tobacco products have been banned statewide, and vapor manufacturers must “post a detailed ingredient list including a disclosure of ‘the nature and extent of investigations and research performed by or for the manufacturer concerning the effects on human health of such product or its ingredients.’”

Tobacco, nicotine, and vapor products and marketing materials visible in storefronts and ads on exterior windows are banned within 1,500 feet of a school.

