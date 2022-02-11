New Restaurant Opens In Rockland County

A build-your-own-burrito concept restaurant is opening its newest location in the Hudson Valley.

The latest location of Bubbakoo’s Burritos is in Rockland County opened in New City, on Thursday, Feb. 10, the company said.

The popular chain, with 66 locations, was founded in 2008 and focuses on fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service.

The concept allows customers to what they want on their burritos to create something different every time they visit.

“This area is full of great people and great energy, we can’t wait to become a part of the community,” says Gerry Miguel, co-franchise owner of the New City Bubbakoo’s.

Aside from its food, Bubbakoo’s Burritos makes it a priority to get involved in the communities surrounding their stores.

In November of 2020, they launched a Read it to Eat it Program where they work with local schools and teachers to help incentivize education.

Since the dawn of this program, over 500 teachers have joined and over 130,000 students are eligible to earn a free meal.

Many Bubbakoo’s locations also host fundraisers to help support local sports teams and organizations around town.

The new restaurant is located at 22 N Main St and will hire up to 20 new employees.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.