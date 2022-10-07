New Restaurant In Hudson Valley Cited For 'Sophisticated, Generous' Dishes

A new restaurant serving up a menu of local, seasonal American dishes in a “contemporary and casual setting” is now open in Westchester County.

Town House officially opened its doors in the heart of New Rochelle in September 2022.

Its name is an ode to its three-story restored, historic building that hosts dining, parties, art exhibits, and other community events, the company said.

Led by New Rochelle native and Executive Chef Chris dos Reis, its menu features several small plates and salads, including tuna tartare, grilled octopus, and shaved goat cheese salad with badger flame beets and heirloom berries.

Diners can also choose from several main dishes like pastured duck breast with huckleberries and mushrooms, sea bass with turnip puree, and grass-fed steak au poivre.

Town House’s dessert menu boasts tantalizing options like caramel flan, rice pudding with rhubarb and strawberries, and chocolate cremeux topped with a port cherry sauce.

The restaurant also has an extensive list of wines, craft beers, and cocktails, like the Drunken Koala, made with vodka, eucalyptus, blackberry, and Barolo Chinato.

Dos Reis said he’s thrilled at the idea of contributing to downtown New Rochelle’s revitalization, having grown up eating at the restaurants lining Main Street.

“Fortunately Town House is near to so many incredible farms which means the bulk of the food and drink menu features local ingredients, he said.

“The menu is my version of American food but because of my Portuguese heritage and style of cooking, I am bringing new interpretations to familiar dishes.”

Owner Tom Middleton said Town House was the recipient of a “generous grant” from the New York State Main Street Program.

“We also feel so welcomed and encouraged by residents and neighboring shop owners,” Middleton said. “We want Town House to be a place where everyone in town can find a reason to come and share our house.”

While still in its infancy, the eatery has already garnered plenty of praise from online foodies.

“It's promising! The food is sophisticated (and surprisingly generous) and designed by Chef Chris dos Reis, an alum of Michelin-starred restaurants in NYC and Europe,” Maricar T., of Manhattan, wrote on Yelp.

“I enjoyed my sardine conserva served Basque - style, calamari sourdough toast and pulpo with squid ink. Menu is seasonal and still in development.”

“This place is outstanding. What a welcome addition to New Rochelle,” Scott S., of New Rochelle, wrote on Yelp. “Had the duck (great). Pan con tomate (great).”

Town House is located at 559 Main Street in New Rochelle. Find out more on its website.

