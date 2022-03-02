New Pizzeria Quickly Making A Mark In Hudson Valley

Online reviewers are shouting out a new Westchester County restaurant, citing the eatery's fresh pizzas.

Pizza Domo is located at 1 South Central Ave. in Hartsdale.

The pizzeria offers a wide variety of options for pies, from BBQ, buffalo, and margherita to Sicilian and "Gran Mama's."

Online reviewers have praised the selection of pizzas offered at the restaurant.

"The tomato slice was solid, fresh ingredients, great flavor and perfect crust," Noel W., of Hartsdale said in a Yelp review. "Drum roll please.....OMG the Gran Mama's slice, which is made with fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, Parmesan and the most amazing sauce! Don't even think about adding garlic powder, salt or anything to this amazing slice....packed with flavor and that crunchy crust! No doubt I will be back!"

The menu also includes pasta dishes and dinner options such as chicken parmigiana, chicken francese, and shrimp scampi.

"The Sicilian pizza is the best in Hartsdale and the sauce is perfect," Fran Lewis, of Hartsdale, said in a Yelp review. "It's so good that I might devour a whole pie all by myself. I can't wait to try the pasta dish and special sauce tomorrow. Welcome to Hartsdale you made my day."

