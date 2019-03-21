New Movie 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Films At Area Diner

Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel," herself might not have been in the area, but other actors starring in her latest film, "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," were filming around the Hudson Valley this week, including at the Red Line Diner in Fishkill.

Members of the film crew and other actors, which starts Larson, were at the diner, but the star herself was not, said Hudson Valley Film Commission Director Laurent Rejto.

All was very hush, hush from diner employees who said they weren't allowed to talk about the film until given the okay.

But they did say all went well, and that the crew/actors loved the place.

The film tells the story of a woman trying to break up with her boyfriend and begins to rethink her life, according to IMDB. It will reportedly be distributed by Netflix.

Larson might be huge news for the area, but the producer, Charlie Kaufman, is no slouch either. He is known for such films as “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and "Being John Malkovich."

Larson's "Captain Marvel," had grossed around $797 million since it opened March 8 worldwide. And while she might not have visited the area yet, keep your eyes open for future visits.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.