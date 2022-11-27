New Hudson Valley Restaurant Features Array Of 'Flavor Combinations'

A taste of Hawaii has arrived in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester County eatery Pokémoto, located at 240 Main Street in White Plains, officially opened its doors in October 2022.

It marked the company’s 29th location and first in New York, according to the restaurant’s website.

Those who have visited the Aloha State will no doubt recognize poke (pronounced POH-keh) as a native Hawaiian cuisine typically made up of diced fresh fish served over rice and topped with vegetables and sauces.

“Think of it as deconstructed sushi with all your favorite proteins, mix-ins, toppings, and crunches with your favorite sauces,” reads the restaurant’s website.

Pokémoto offers up several signature bowls, like the Hawaiian, featuring wild caught ahi tuna, sweet onions, and cilantro tossed in spicy mayonnaise and topped with green onions, shredded nori, and crispy onions.

There’s also the Sweet and Spicy Shrimp, made with shrimp, corn, cilantro, jalapeños, and sweet onions tossed in garlic oil and topped with wonton crisps.

Diners can also build their own bowls with proteins like ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, and chicken, and then choose from a variety of mix-ins like cucumber, mangos, and edamame.

The creation is then mixed with a sauce like creamy miso, sesame ginger, or sweet teriyaki, and finished with toppings like avocado, roasted cashews, or garlic chips.

Customers can also opt for a side of miso soup and choose from an array of boba teas, like mango, guava, and matcha milk.

So far, online foodies seemed impressed with Pokémoto, which has already garnered several positive reviews on Facebook and Yelp.

“Fantastic food and top notch service,” Jo Burns wrote on Facebook. “Quality of tuna, salmon, and other fresh ingredients were great. I’ll definitely be back!”

“As the name suggests, the star of the menu is poke - they have a number of flavor combinations you can choose from, and there's also the option of choosing your own components,” Jason Elite, of the Bronx, wrote on Yelp.

“Think Chipotle or other fast casual food spots - you pick your base, decide if you want a bowl, wrap, or salad, and then choose whatever you like to add.”

“Amazing find!,” another reviewer said on Facebook. “All fresh ingredients, great blend of tastes and a friendly crew to help! We will be regulars!”

Pokémoto is planning to open additional New York locations in Tarrytown and Mamaroneck, although official opening dates have not yet been revealed.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more on its website.

