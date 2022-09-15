New Hudson Valley Eatery Cited For Fresh, 'Perfectly Prepared' Food, Menu

For those looking for an upscale dining atmosphere with such drinks as Manhattan's, Negroni's, or a Moscow Mule, and tidbits of food, then a new Westchester establishment is just the spot.

The Raconteur in Pleasantville, located in the former Flights space, has only been open for a couple of months and is already racking up five-star reviews by drink and food lovers alike.

Visitors to The Raconteur, owned by Croton-on-Hudson's Michael Boulosm, will be greeted by a knowledgeable staff and can either spend a night relaxing in the bar or move up to a table for a bite to eat.

The seasonal menu, which is tiny, offers a selection of small plates and boards such as the strawberry fields salad and charcuterie boards filled with meats and cheeses, all with what's fresh and aromatic in mind.

One Yelper put it this way: "Got to check out The Raconteur recently and loved it. Beautiful spot in the heart of town. Great drinks, food, and atmosphere."

Another said: "I have just tried this brand new establishment in Pleasantville, NY, and was wholly surprised at how great a space it is, how wonderful the food is and how much of a good time we had. I have nothing but raves to share."

Others said, if you are there just for the drinks it's worth the trip.

Some favorites on the menu seem to be the Crabby Toasts which is full of jumbo lump crab salad, Fresno chili, cilantro, on garlic toast, and the Cheese Sampler with a chef's selection of four kinds of cheese with bread and condiments.

Another must-try for dessert is the brownie and the sticky toffee cornbread.

Saturday brunch offers a much-expanded menu with interesting selections such as the Farmer's Market frittata, and the pimento cheese toast, along with a host of other selections.

Prices are on the high-end but are focused on quality ingredients.

The bar is open from Tuesday and Wednesday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday: 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and closed Sunday and Monday. Happy Hour is Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 10 Marble Ave. Pleasantville.

Call 914-762-4040.

