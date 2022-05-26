New Family Run Hudson Valley Eatery Cited For Baked Goods, 'Amazing' Coffee

If you are seeking a coffee shop with steaming and cold brews and yummy baked goods then a new Southern Westchester eatery might fill the bill.

The Laughing Horse Coffee & Tea Co. in Harrison opened just a month ago but is already racking up five-star rankings from online reviewers and coffee connoisseurs.

Visitors will find everything from lattes and espressos to drip and cold coffees and teas.

But the goodies don't stop with the drinks, there are also plenty of sweet and savory baked goods including muffins, croissants, scones, bread, and their "special" cookies with several selections all from the world-famous Balthazar Bakery. There are also gluten-free and vegan options.

"Amazing coffee. Great flavor and friendly folks," said Paul G. on Yelp. Baked goods are also ridiculous! A very welcome addition to the community."

Novella N. added: "This coffee shop I think will be my new weekend spot from now on! I met a friend here on an early Sunday morning before the rush. She ordered a matcha latte and I ordered a vanilla iced latte. So delicious!"

Several reviewers commented on the friendly, fast service, and others mentioned it was also kid-friendly.

The owners say on their menu they are striving to have a local shop where everyone "sips local, be social."

Prices are moderate, considering the recent rise in coffee prices.

Hours are Monday to Friday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shop is located at 6 Purdy St.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.