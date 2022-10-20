New Details: $6.28 Million Hudson Valley Home Used To Film Netflix's 'The Watcher,' Report Says

A New York home used as a filming location for Netflix's new show, "The Watcher," is much bigger than its real-life counterpart, House Beautiful reports.

The Westchester County residence, located in Rye at 1 Warriston Lane, was used for exterior shots in the show, which is based on actual events that happened in Westfield, New Jersey, according to House Beautiful.

Built in 2016, the 10,166 square foot home includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, which is much larger than the 3,869 square foot New Jersey home where the real-life events took place, the news outlet reports.

The home sold for $1.93 million in August 2020, and is currently estimated to be valued at $6.28 million, House Beautiful reports.

"The Watcher" centers on a family that moves into their dream home and starts receiving threatening letters from an unknown person, according to Netflix.

The show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, among others, Netflix reports.

Click here for the full story from House Beautiful.

