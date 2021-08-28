New Black Bear Sighting Reported On Hudson Valley Roadway

A busy Northern Westchester roadway may want to consider a name change after a black bear was spotted there making the rounds for the second time in three weeks.

The New Castle Police Department issued an alert on Saturday, Aug. 28 after the brand-new sighting on Roaring Brook Road near the Chappaqua Crossing.

The last sighting was reported on Monday, Aug. 9, also on Roaring Brook Road near the Chappaqua Crossing.

At this rate, maybe that stretch of the road may become known as "Black Bear Way."

"If a bear creates any problem, the New Castle Police will respond, and, if necessary, the NYSDEC," the department said. "Otherwise, the black bear is natural to the area and residents should take the following NYSDEC recommended precautions."

The Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;

Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;

Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;

Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.

If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.