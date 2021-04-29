Netflix Movie About Manhattan Couple Moving To Hudson Valley Debuts

A hot new movie filmed in New York's Hudson Valley is making its debut on Netflix.

"Things Heard & Seen," a psychological thriller, based on the book "All Things Cease to Appear," by Elizabeth Brundage, stars James Norton, Amanda Seyfried, Natalia Dyer, and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham started streaming on Thursday, April 29.

Brundage said she got the idea for the book while living in Monroe County, in Brighton, where she learned of the 1982 death of Cathleen Krauseneck, a resident of the town who was found in bed with an ax lodged in her head. Her 3-year-old daughter was found in the house with the corpse.

The real killer wasn't caught until several years ago and is set to go on trial this June.

The movie, which veers from the book a bit by having a couple die from carbon monoxide in the home, tells the story of a Manhattan couple who move to the Hudson Valley and find their marriage has a darkness that is almost as sinister as their new home's horrific history.

In the film, Seyfried stars as Catherine, a New York artist who leaves Manhattan behind after her husband, George (Norton) takes a job as a professor at a nearby college.

They soon learn their home has lots of horrible secrets, almost as many as their own, and offers plenty of chilling scares for viewers.

But in the end, the movie is really about the couple's relationship and how they handle the secrets of their own.

Filming for the movie took place in locations throughout the region, including Millerton, Red Hook, Kingston, Pine Plains, the Town of Ulster, and Rhinebeck.

Locals will of course recognize views of the Hudson River, and the historic Red Church in Tivoli as well as the Red Hook Library.

So, be on the lookout for your favorite spots when watching, if your face isn't under the covers.

