Muskrat Stuck In Fence Rescued By Wildlife Officer In Area

A muskrat stuck in a chain-link fence in the area was saved with the help of a wildlife officer.

The incident took place on Friday, April 24 in Dutchess County when the Department of Environmental Conservation officers received word of the muskrat's situation in the city of Beacon.

ECO officer Michael Hameline responded and safely removed the muskrat from the fence without causing further injury to the animal or damage to the fence, the DEC said.

The muskrat was transferred to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.