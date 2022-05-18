Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash
More Than $100K Now Raised For Family Of Slain 17-Year-Old Fairfield Prep Student-Athlete

Nicole Valinote
A GoFundMe created for the family of James McGrath has received more than $100,000 in donations Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "A Precious Soul Forever in our Hearts"

A fundraiser for the family of a 17-year-old Fairfield County student who was fatally stabbed over the weekend has received well over $100,000 in donations.

James McGrath was killed during a fight in front of a home in Shelton at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, police reported.

James, a Shelton resident, was a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School.

Three other teens were also injured in the incident, and a 16-year-old Milford resident was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of assault, authorities said. 

A GoFundMe set up for the McGrath family has received $109,452, far passing its $15,000 goal, as of Wednesday, May 18.

