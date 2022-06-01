Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Lifestyle

Million-Dollar Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At Gas Station In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Where the winning ticket was sold.
Where the winning ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Someone is smiling today after winning $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket sold in the Hudson Valley.

The person, who has not yet been identified, purchased the lucky ticket in Orange County at a gas station in New Windsor, said the New York Lottery.

Representatives for the New York Lottery say the second-prize Mega-Millions ticket was sold on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Blooming Grove Gas and Mart on the Blooming Grove Turnpike.

And although no one won the $235 million jackpot, with the winning numbers of 4-6-16-21-22 and mega ball 1, the New Windsor winner was the only million-dollar winner in the state.

The next Mega Millions drawing has risen to $278 million and will be held on Friday, Jan. 7. 

