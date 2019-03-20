Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, The Killers: Woodstock 50 Lineup Revealed

Hoping to spread the same message of peace, love and living in harmony that flowed through the original Woodstock Music Festival in 1969, the organizers of Woodstock 50 have outdone themselves with a star-studded lineup of performers.

Think Jay-Z, the Lumineers, Miley Cyrus, the Killers, John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, the Black Keys, and original Woodstock performers Dead and Company, John Fogerty, Santana, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, Canned Hea,t and Hot Tuna – along with a long list of others.

When coming up with the list of performers for the August 16-18 Watkins Glen event, Ulster County resident Michael Lang, the co-producer and co-founder of the original Woodstock, did just what he set out to do when coming up with the plans of harnessing the "essence" of Woodstock on its golden anniversary.

The announcement of performers on Tuesday, March 19, was filled with anticipation, after months of buzz and hype that had "everyone" talking.

Besides music, a big part of Woodstock 50 is also all about raising social activism and issues that affect everyday people.

That's why a large part of the event will include booths and events sponsored by such organizations as HeadCount, that works to register voters at concerts, The Dolphin Project, and March for Life, founded by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida to end gun violence, to name a few.

Reportedly space is being made available for camping and for real "hippies" motorhomes. There will also be plenty of food and arts and crafts.

Tickets to the event are set to go on sale on April 22 on the Woodstock 50 website.

To view the entire line-up or for tickets, click here.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which is the site of original Woodstock, will also celebrate the golden anniversary with three days of performances by the likes of Ringo Starr, Arlo Guthrie, Edgar Winter, Carlos Santana, and the Doobie Brothers, in addition to others. For info, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.