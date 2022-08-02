'Memories Will Live On': Hudson Valley Eatery Announces Closure

A Northern Westchester eatery has announced plans to close due to staffing shortages.

Unwined Winebar & Kitchen, located on Route 6 in Baldwin Place, announced the closure in an Instagram post on Monday, Aug. 1.

"Unwined is officially announcing that we will be closed until further notice," the announcement reads. "We have enjoyed serving our local community for the past 4 years and are sad to have to make this decision. Thank you so many of you loyal customers who we became to know as our 'family.' The memories will live on."

The eatery offered a variety of small plates, flatbreads, and salads, along with a brunch menu featuring baked apple pancakes, chicken and cheddar scallion waffles, avocado toast, and more.

