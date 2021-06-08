Mega, Post-COVID Concert Planned For NYC's Central Park, Bruce Springsteen To Reopen Broadway

New York is back in an “Empire State of Mind” as it plans for a massive summer concert produced by Clive Davis in Central Park featuring music superstars to celebrate the country’s recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly enlisted the 89-year-old producer for a mega-show that is tentatively set for Saturday, Aug. 21 that will celebrate the city’s reopening following more than a year of lockdowns and shutdowns due to the virus.

The names of the performers have not yet been released, but speculation has centered on some of the biggest names in the industry, including Bruce Springsteen.

The mayor said the Central Park concert was part of a “Homecoming Week” that will represent New York’s rebound from the pandemic for both area residents and some tourists who may not have been in the city since the outbreak began last March.

“This concert is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” de Blasio said to the New York Times. “It’s going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before in New York City.”

The event’s working title is “The Official NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park.” At least 60,000 people are expected to attend the concert.

“I can’t think of a better place than the Great Lawn of Central Park to be the place where you say that New York is reopening,” Davis said, noting that the mayor reached out to him several weeks ago. “I was greatly honored.”

According to reports, Live Nation, an international concert giant, is involved with the production, and the majority of tickets will be free, with a separate VIP section.

The details of the event are still being finalized, though de Blasio said it will be a “once in a lifetime concert. It will emphatically make the point that there is no stopping New York.”

“There’s a mental attitude that I think we are all looking forward to,” Davis said to the Times. “That the future is bright and healthy for this country, for the world, and for New York City.”

Springsteen will be featured in the earliest reopening on Broadway, in a concert series starting on Saturday, June 26. "Springsteen on Broadway," at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre.

The two-hour show features Springsteen taking the audience through the story of his life.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to attend.

The bulk of Broadway shows are scheduled to reopen in September.

