Mark Ruffalo HBO Series To Film In Area This Week

A quiet area neighborhood will soon have a lot more visitors, including Mark Ruffalo fans, when HBO begins filming its latest mini-series “I Know This Much is True," this week in Dutchess County.

The area includes a residence on Delafield Street in Poughkeepsie and will also affect Talmadge, and Hoffman streets, along with Verrazano Boulevard and Bain Avenue. The crew will be on set around 10 p.m. Monday, April 15, and work through Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17.

Filming streets.

Besides Ruffalo, the six-episode series will also bring co-stars Kathryn Hahn, Rosie O’Donnell, Juliette Lewis, and Ulster County resident, and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo to the area that one an area that one City of Poughkeepsie councilmember says has been forgotten long enough.

More than 30 residents turned out on Sunday, April 14, to meet with HBO officials to learn what to expect in their neighborhood, said Poughkeepsie Common Council Member Chris Petsas, D-1st Ward.

"It's really cool that part of the series will be shot here," he said. "The meeting went well, the residents had a lot of questions and HBO was great answering them."

The driving route during filming.

Based on the Wally Lamb book that spans several decades, this week's production shooting will focus on the 1980s, Petsas said.

"This is good stuff," Petsas, who lives in the area said. "This area has been forgotten long enough and maybe someone on the cast or crew will discover the area and want to move here and raise a family."

He expects a lot of people to visit the area to try and get a glimpse of the stars and it's big excitement for residents, he added.

Visitors might even see some hometown locals as extras since more than 3,000 turned out in February to audition to work as extras, or maybe even a land a role. HBO has been mum on whether any locals were hired.

Filming for "I Know This Much is True" is expected to through September, with a huge 1920s scene taking over Mount Carmel Place in August. The mini-series is set to be released in 2020.

Spot a star or a have a role? Let Daily Voice know.

