Breaking News: Woman Admits To Leaving Newborn In Toilet At Area Motel
Mariska Hargitay Filming 'Law & Order SVU' In Hudson Valley

Actress Mariska Hargitay has been Westchester County this week filming her "Law & Order" TV series.
Actress Mariska Hargitay has been Westchester County this week filming her "Law & Order" TV series. Photo Credit: Joella Marano at Wikipedia

If you happen to be around Purchase College the past couple of days you might have seen  "Law & Order SVU" star Mariska Hargitay, aka "Detective Olivia Benson.

According to On Location Vacations , the long-running series is filming in Westchester County this week.

Although spotted at tredici NORTH, the hot Italian restaurant in Purchase on Thursday, April 25, OLV reports the star was back filming at the college on Friday, April 26.

Other "big" stars recently seen while filming in the area include James Franco, Jennifer Lopez, and Will Smith.

Let Daily Voice know if you spot a star.

