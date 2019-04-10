Contact Us
Lifestyle

Look Who's Back: J-Lo Spotted Again Filming New Movie In Hudson Valley

Mega-star Jennifer Lopez is in Westchester, making her second appearance filming scenes for a new movie in the span of a few weeks.

Lopez was at the Wykagl County Club in New Rochelle on Wednesday, April 10 working on the film, "Hustlers," in which she plays a stripper, according to On Location Vacations.

The film, which also stars funny woman Cardi B, is based on a magazine article about a group of former strip club employees who get together to take revenge on their Wall Street clients.

One of the main strippers, Roselyn Keo, reportedly lived in Nanuet.

While taking a break from filming, Lopez, 49, posted on her Instagram page.

Jennifer Lopez is in New Rochelle filming her new movie.

Lopez and her fiance, New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, gave shoppers in the area a surprise late last month when they were spotted at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack where Lopez also filmed a scene for “Hustlers." For more, click here.

