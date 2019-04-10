Look Who's Back: J-Lo Spotted Again Filming New Movie In Hudson Valley

Mega-star Jennifer Lopez is in Westchester, making her second appearance filming scenes for a new movie in the span of a few weeks.
Lopez was at the Wykagl County Club in New Rochelle on Wednesday, April 10 working on the film, "Hustlers," in which she plays a stripper, according to On Location Vacations.
The film, which also stars funny woman Cardi B, is based on a magazine article about a group of former strip club employees who get together to take revenge on their Wall Street clients.
One of the main strippers, Roselyn Keo, reportedly lived in Nanuet.
While taking a break from filming, Lopez, 49, posted on her Instagram page.
Lopez and her fiance, New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, gave shoppers in the area a surprise late last month when they were spotted at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack where Lopez also filmed a scene for “Hustlers." For more, click here.
