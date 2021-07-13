Contact Us
Lin Manuel Miranda Spotted In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Lin Manuel Miranda with cashier Julian Roberts.
Lin Manuel Miranda with cashier Julian Roberts. Photo Credit: Salt Point Market & Cafe

The mastermind and creator of the highly-acclaimed musical "Hamilton," and newly released "In the Heights," was spotted at a Hudson Valley market and restaurant to the delight of many.

Lin Manuel Miranda recently visited the Dutchess County Salt Point Market & Cafe in Salt Point for a bite to eat.

Cashier Julian Roberts, who is a musician, said he was ecstatic to meet his idol who has "really inspired" him.

"I went through some really rough spots and I would listen to his music and it really helped," Roberts said.

No word on what he was doing in Salt Point, but no one at the cafe is complaining. They were just happy to have a celebrity visit. 

