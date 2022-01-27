LEGOLAND Announces Re-Opening Date, New Experiences

Everything is awesome at the Hudson Valley’s newest theme park as LEGOLAND prepares for opening day with new attractions and experiences.

In Orange County, the LEGOLAND New York Resort announced that it will officially be opening for its first full season on Friday, April 8 with a host of improvements, including the debut of its new water playground.

In July 2021, LEGOLAND New York opened up for the first time after years in development, representing the first major theme park in the region in more than 40 years.

Special this year is the water playground, two new entertainment stages with brand-new shows, the first annual “July 4 Red, White, and Boom” celebration, an expanded Brick-or-Treat bash, and the first-ever Christmas Bricktacular.

This will be LEGOLAND’s first full season after delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re always looking to add something new to the LEGOLAND New York experience,” LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson stated. “For our first full operating season, our team has been hard at work on new shows, new attractions, and new offerings for our biggest fans.

“Everything we do is for the love of fun and we aim to build unforgettable memories that will keep families coming back to our Resort again and again."

