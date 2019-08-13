Contact Us
Kitten Rescued From Dumpster By Firefighters In Area

The rescued cat that was caught in a Warwick dumpster. Photo Credit: Warwick Fire Department

Members of the Warwick Fire Department proved they’re always on call, making a special rescue of a kitten caught in a dumpster.

Warwick Fire Capt. Joe Ingui was walking his dog Maya on Tuesday, Aug. 6, when he found a kitten caught in a precarious position outside Warwick Station 2.

Officials said that firefighters from the Hooks and Raymond’s station used a strong arm rescue tool to safely remove the distressed kitten from the dumpster without incident, though the curious cat was spooked.

Once the cat was safely removed, it was put in a cage and transported to the Warwick Humane Society for treatment and recovery. The kitten is not yet up for adoption, but it is being monitored nightly. It is scheduled to be neutered then will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

