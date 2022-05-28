Contact Us
Breaking News: Line Of Severe Thunderstorms Moving West To East With Strong Wind Gusts, Small Hail, Lightning
Kelly Clarkson Spotted At LEGOLAND

Michael Mashburn
Kelly Clarkson with daughter, River, and son, Remington, at LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen.
Kelly Clarkson with daughter, River, and son, Remington, at LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen. Photo Credit: LEGOLAND New York Resort

Sometimes kids just need to let loose in a giant theme park made of Legos, and Kelly Clarkson’s children are no exception.

The Grammy-winning singer and American Idol alum was recently spotted in the Hudson Valley, where she took 7-year-old daughter, River, and 6-year-old son, Remington, to LEGOLAND New York Resort located in Goshen in Orange County, People magazine reports.

The family posed for several photos around the 150-acre park, which officially opened for its first full season on Friday, April 8.

In one photo, the Miss Independent singer and her kids are all smiles while standing in front of a giant, multicolored elephant and monkey.

Noticeably absent from the outing was Clarkson’s ex-husband and father of her children, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, after the couple’s contentious divorce was finalized in August 2021.

LEGOLAND New York promises plenty of fun for non-celebrity families, too, with 15,000 real Lego models of differing sizes made up of a total of 30 million Lego bricks, according to park officials.

Attractions include a water playground, two new entertainment stages with brand-new shows, and the first annual “July 4 Red, White, and Boom” celebration.

Learn more about the LEGOLAND New York on its website

