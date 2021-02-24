Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

John Travolta Is Selling His Wildly Decorated Island Mansion

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
John Travolta's Maine mansion was recently listed for sale Photo Credit: Sotheby's
A room in John Travolta's Maine mansion, which was recently listed for sale Photo Credit: Sotheby's
John Travolta's Maine mansion was recently listed for sale Photo Credit: Sotheby's
A room in John Travolta's Maine mansion, which was recently listed for sale Photo Credit: Sotheby's
A room in John Travolta's Maine mansion, which was recently listed for sale Photo Credit: Sotheby's
A room in John Travolta's Maine mansion, which was recently listed for sale Photo Credit: Sotheby's
A bar area in John Travolta's Maine mansion, which was recently listed for sale Photo Credit: Sotheby's

Actor John Travolta has put his 50-acre, brightly-decorated island mansion in Maine on the market.

The asking price for the Islesboro, Maine, resort owned by one of the original "Welcome Back, Kotter“ sweat hogs is $5 million.

Travolta is famous for his roles in “Pulp Fiction,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease,” and on TV “Welcome Back Mr. Kotter.”

Travolta purchased the home in the 1990s, according to an archived article in Architectural Digest, and lived there with his late-wife actor Kelly Preston and their children.

The palatial mansion has 10,800 square feet of floor space, 20 bedrooms, and 8 bathrooms. It was built in 1904 and was “completely redecorated" by Travolta and Preston, according to the property listing with Legacy Sotheby’s International Realty. The home’s style is truly unique with a color palette running throughout featuring lime greens, lemon yellows, plush purples, and mauve.

Check out the listing at Southeby’s.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.