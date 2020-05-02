Injured Owl Fledgling Saved By Wildlife Officers In Area

An injured owl fledgling was saved by members of the Department of Environmental Conservation after finding it in Sullivan County.

The owl was saved after the DEC received a report on Wednesday, April 22, in the town of Neversink.

Department officers Glen Parker and Christopher Doroski responded and were able to local the owl and capture it without incident.

The owl was taken to the New Paltz Animal Hospital where it was evaluated and determined to be underweight and suffering from an injured keel.

The owl will be taken to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for recovery after its injuries are treated.

