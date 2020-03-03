Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Westchester Man Confirmed As Second Positive Case Of Coronavirus In New York
Lifestyle

I Know This Much Is True: Here's When HBO Series Produced In Area Debuts

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

If you were one of the lucky ones who was chosen to appear as extras in the upcoming new Mark Ruffalo HBO series your day on the screen is fast approaching.

According to HBO, the series, "I Know This Much Is True" will premiere on HBO on Monday, April 27.

Based on the book by author Wally Lamb, the series tells the story of identical twins, played by Ruffalo, and follows the trials, betrayals, and ultimately, the forgiveness, in their lives.

A lot of the filming was done in the Hudson Valley, specifically in a Mount Carmel neighborhood.

A trailer of the film doesn't show a lot of the area, but you can catch a shot of the Mid-Hudson Bridge and parts of the Mount Carmel neighborhood.

A scene from the series.

@MarkRuffalo/Twitter

The six-episode series also stars Ulster County resident and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis. Kathryn Hahn, and former Rockland resident Rosie O’Donnell.

In a  tweet, Ruffalo said he can't wait for everyone to see the series.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.