I Know This Much Is True: Here's When HBO Series Produced In Area Debuts

If you were one of the lucky ones who was chosen to appear as extras in the upcoming new Mark Ruffalo HBO series your day on the screen is fast approaching.

According to HBO, the series, "I Know This Much Is True" will premiere on HBO on Monday, April 27.

Based on the book by author Wally Lamb, the series tells the story of identical twins, played by Ruffalo, and follows the trials, betrayals, and ultimately, the forgiveness, in their lives.

A lot of the filming was done in the Hudson Valley, specifically in a Mount Carmel neighborhood.

A trailer of the film doesn't show a lot of the area, but you can catch a shot of the Mid-Hudson Bridge and parts of the Mount Carmel neighborhood.

A scene from the series. @MarkRuffalo/Twitter

The six-episode series also stars Ulster County resident and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis. Kathryn Hahn, and former Rockland resident Rosie O’Donnell.

In a tweet, Ruffalo said he can't wait for everyone to see the series.

