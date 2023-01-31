Hudson Valley's Own Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Popular Diner

Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant.

The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

“It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner tonight!” reads the post. “Hope you visit us again soon!”

Accompanying the post is a picture of Fallon, age 48, smiling with restaurant employees.

“Who can guess what Jimmy Fallon ordered?” the post continues.

An employee told Daily Voice that Fallon kept it simple and went with the grilled cheese and fries.

Opened in 2011 by the Voutsinas family, Glen Cove Diner serves up an array of American, Italian, and Greek dishes, according to its Yelp page.

Its menu features several varieties of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and breakfast dishes, as well as seafood and steak.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fallon, age 48, grew up in the Hudson Valley, in the Ulster County village of Saugerties, and graduated from the College of Saint Rose in Albany.

Find out more on its website.

