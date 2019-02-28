Hudson Valley's Martha Stewart Tapping Into Hemp-Derived Products

Martha Stewart is going green.

The Katonah resident announced that she is teaming with marijuana producer Canopy Growth to develop and launch a line of pot-based products for both human and animals.

“With decades of success in publishing, broadcasting, online and merchandising, Martha Stewart has firmly cemented herself as one of the most well-respected businesswomen in the United States,” the company announced. “Along with a deep understanding of what consumers in the United States and around the world want, Martha has been one of the most vocal advocates for animals, championing the health and wellness of pets and farm animals alike.

“With several clinical trials underway, Canopy Growth will be leaning on Martha’s vast knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids as they relate to improving the lives of both humans and animals.”

The co-star of “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” alongside noted marijuana maestro Snoop Dogg will serve as an advisor for Canopy as they launch a line of CBD products, some of which will be designed to treat anxiety in animals.

“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” Stewart stated. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.”

According to the company, “Canopy Growth has developed diverse product offerings specific to hemp-derived CBD and the company looks forward to working closely with Martha Stewart as they further develop and introduce these products to market in the future.”

Canopy Growth previously reported that it will invest between $100 and $150 million in a hemp industrial park in New York, with an intended purpose of being the company’s first hemp facility in the United States.

Canopy Growth Chairman and co-CEO Bruce Linton added, “as soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about. “Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”

