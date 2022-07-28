Hudson Valley's Martha Stewart Announces New Venture Involving Food-Themed T-Shirts

Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

Martha Stewart has announced a new, food-themed T-shirt collaboration with a popular clothing brand.

On Monday, July 25, Stewart, who is a resident of the hamlet of Katonah in the town of Bedford in Northern Westchester, shared an Instagram post announcing her collaboration with clothing brand Anti Social Social Club, which is set to launch on Saturday, July 30.

The collaboration includes T-shirts and hoodies featuring photos of Stewart, holding up a lobster in one and an oyster in the other design.

"My anti social social club @antisocialsocialclub t shirts and hoodies (2images and 2 styles and 2 colors) drop on july 30 at 11 am ET and 8am PT," she said. "get ready. set your clocks!!!! they will be a sell out!!!!!!!"

