Hudson Valley's Ian Flanigan May Win Recording Contract, $100K On NBC's The Voice This Week

The Hudson Valley's own Ian Flanigan, one of five finalists on NBC's The Voice, could win $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group, depending on the quality of his live performance and how he is received by audiences at home.

Along with finalists Desz, John Holiday, Jim Ranger and Carter Rubin, Flanigan will perform live on Monday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

The season's winners will be announced after a two-hour episode on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Since first wowing the show's judges in October with his performance of the Zac Brown Band's Colder Weather, Flanigan said that his schedule has been a whirlwind, which has increased in velocity as the season nears its end.

"It’s non-stop," Flanigan said. "Prior to the last two weeks, there was some downtime, but now not only are we each performing three songs, but there are recording and wardrobe, all of it is more demanding than prior episodes because there’s less of us performing."

He bested opponent Aaron Scott, in the four judges' estimation, when both sang "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" by the Creedence Clearwater Revival on Monday, Nov. 16. Flanigan said he often sings Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy," the song he chose to sing in his knockout round against James Pyle on Monday, Nov. 22, to his fiancee Ayla.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Flanigan was nearly voted off the show after his performance of Sarah McLachlan's "Angel," but was propelled by the votes of viewers onto the show's redeeming "Instant Save" round the next day.

"It was stressful up there waiting with so many talented artists," Flanigan said of the experience. "I couldn’t catch my breath, and was overwhelmed with gratitude when they called my name, I couldn’t believe it, but I’m so grateful to be continuing on.

"I’m so grateful for all of the opportunities," added Flanigan. "This experience is an invaluable look into the world of Hollywood. I’ve learned so much. Basically, I’m up early, driving to different stages, rehearsing, recording in multiple studios, and getting fitted in wardrobe, anything in between interviews, or if I’m lucky, sleep."

