Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Lifestyle

Hudson Valley Woman Wins Top Prize On $1M NY Lottery Payout Bonus Ticket

Zak Failla
Donna Croshier
Donna Croshier Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley woman received a million-dollar gift from a neighbor who handed her a winning lottery ticket that was purchased in the area.

Ulster County resident Donna Croshier, of Highland, has claimed her $1,000,000 top prize on the $1,000,000 Payout Bonus scratch-off ticket, the New York Lottery announced.

According to Croshier, the ticket “was a gift from my neighbor” after it was purchased at the Hannaford in Bridge View Plaza on Route 9W in Highland.

Officials said that Croshier selected to receive her million-dollar prize in a lump sum that came out to $598,920 after taxes and withholdings. They also noted that a second top prize was still outstanding and has yet to be cashed in.

 “I’d like to take a vacation and then switch to part-time,” Croshier said. “I’d also like to thank my neighbor who gave me the ticket.”

