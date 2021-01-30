Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Valley Resident Wins $1 Million NY Lottery Scratch-Off Jackpot

Joe Lombardi
Ulster County resident Michael West, of Milton. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley resident has claimed a $1 million Lottery Scratch-off jackpot.

Ulster County resident Michael West, of Milton, won the prize on a Cash Money scratch-off ticket, the New York Lottery announced.

“You have no idea what it feels like to win the lottery,” West said.

West purchased his winning ticket at Quick Chek on Route 9W in Newburgh. 

He opted to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $597,902 after required withholdings, the NY Lottery said.

West said he plans to invest the winnings.

There are two outstanding top prizes available on the Cash Money ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by clicking the Instant Games Reports link at nylottery.ny.gov.

