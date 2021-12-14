Hudson Valley Pizzeria Has Kept Customers Coming Back For Half A Century

A celebrated Westchester County pizzeria has been welcoming customers for more than half a century.

Dunwoodie Pizzeria opened in 1970, according to the owners.

The pizzeria is located at 683 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers.

The menu includes gourmet pizzas, including eggplant parmigiana, buffalo chicken and Margherita pizza.

Guests can also choose from a selection of grandma pizzas, such as spicy square and grandma's lasagna.

Reviewers have praised the eatery's use of fresh ingredients.

"The freshness of the Spicy Square pizza was unmatched! Easily one of the best pizzas I've had in years. I'm very very picky when it comes to my pizza, and this was perfect," Billy B., of New York, New York, wrote in a Yelp review. "You could taste the high quality of the tomatoes and could see the big chunks of garlic in the sauce. What I appreciated most was they let the freshness of the ingredients shine rather than over seasoning."

The menu also includes a variety of wraps, salads and pasta dishes, from stuffed shells to penne alla vodka and more.

The pizzeria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

